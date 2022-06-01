Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,626 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

