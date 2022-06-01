Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,644 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Shares of GT opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

