Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 17,300 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,986 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

