Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 249,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

