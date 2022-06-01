Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.34% of Bath & Body Works worth $779,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of BBWI opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.