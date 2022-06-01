Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 827,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director David G. Golden purchased 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 113,035 shares of company stock valued at $436,621. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 408,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 275,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 222,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNED traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 1,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.