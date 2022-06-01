BARK (NYSE:BARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BARK updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BARK opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. BARK has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

BARK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BARK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

