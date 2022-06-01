Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BMO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,277,000 after purchasing an additional 441,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 260.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.