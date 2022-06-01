Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Bank of America has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $299.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.