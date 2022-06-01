Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,904 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.97% of Bandwidth worth $35,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

BAND stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

