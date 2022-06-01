Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00005420 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $56.58 million and $29.27 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

