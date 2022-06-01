Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $124.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

