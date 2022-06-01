Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYTU. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

