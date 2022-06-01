AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $5.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.