Avangrid, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

