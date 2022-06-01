Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $84.67 on Friday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

