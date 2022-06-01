Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,420 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.38. 11,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

