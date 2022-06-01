Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Up 38.3% in May

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

Shares of TEAM opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.20.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

