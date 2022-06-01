ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives $48.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ACLLF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. ATCO has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

