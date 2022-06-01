ATC Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $130,214.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00215955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006383 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

