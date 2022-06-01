Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,725,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,348,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 155.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 678,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 412,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Astrea Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

