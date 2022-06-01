Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $20.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.58) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.89) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.16) to €22.60 ($24.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 110,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,233. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

