ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,615

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,125 ($26.89) to GBX 1,615 ($20.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,900 ($36.69) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($69.59) to GBX 4,100 ($51.87) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,773.50.

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

