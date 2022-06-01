Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.30. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1,202 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

