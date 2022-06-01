Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.30. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1,202 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.
About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.