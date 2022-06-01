Ares Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $154,752.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $604,253.82 and approximately $154,752.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00753630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00498307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

