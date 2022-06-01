Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.84. 9,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,897. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.