Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Up 4.5%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.84. 16,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,099,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFG. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,998 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.