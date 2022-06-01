ArbitrageCT Market Cap Tops $66,046.53 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $66,046.53 and approximately $7.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.17 or 0.99985625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ARCT is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.