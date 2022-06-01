Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $8.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 761,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Applied Blockchain has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

In other Applied Blockchain news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 263,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,782.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Virginia Moore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 267,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,842.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 544,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.