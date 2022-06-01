Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $8.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.
APLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS APLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 761,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Applied Blockchain has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $34.20.
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
