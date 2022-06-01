AppCoins (APPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.00

AppCoins (APPC) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $509,644.02 and $98.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

