Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (AHCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.5973 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.