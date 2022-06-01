Analysts Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $35.75

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 569,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after acquiring an additional 176,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 162,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 134,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 5,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. WesBanco has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.39.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

