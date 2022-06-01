Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $20.27

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 149,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.