Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$142.67

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$142.67.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE PBH traded down C$2.67 on Wednesday, reaching C$99.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,908. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$94.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.4499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.52%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.