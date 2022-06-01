Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) PT at $74.85

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

