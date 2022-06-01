Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Target Price at $111.75

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,506. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

