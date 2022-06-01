Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 969.33

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 969.33 ($12.26).

Several research firms have recently commented on HWDN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.64) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.91) to GBX 940 ($11.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.85) to GBX 941 ($11.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($127,307.19). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.02), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,076,211.44). Insiders have acquired a total of 13,029 shares of company stock worth $10,272,634 over the last three months.

Shares of HWDN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 682.20 ($8.63). The company had a trading volume of 2,476,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,889. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 630.80 ($7.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 730.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 802.37.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

