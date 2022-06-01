Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT at $165.33

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.