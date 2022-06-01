Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $107.17

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.08.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. 4,063,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,784. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.