Analysts Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) PT at €12.29

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.29 ($13.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.87) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($11.02) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of EOAN stock traded down €0.27 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching €9.61 ($10.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154,850 shares. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.08.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

