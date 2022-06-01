Analysts Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price at $56.75

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($66.67) to €58.50 ($62.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($46.24) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($60.22) to €45.00 ($48.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Covestro stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. Covestro has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

