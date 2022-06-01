Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target at C$4.86

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMMC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective on the stock.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock has a market cap of C$568.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at C$779,625. Also, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,175,486. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820 and have sold 473,101 shares worth $1,796,296.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.