Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) PT at $62.30

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX opened at $36.94 on Friday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Calix by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $7,509,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $12,977,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.