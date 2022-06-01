Analysts Set Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 81,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.