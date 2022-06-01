Analysts Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target at $112.00

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.
AKZOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($120.43) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 113,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,442. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
