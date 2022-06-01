Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post $108.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.56 million to $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $520.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.53 million to $588.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $549.88 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $11.25. 3,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

