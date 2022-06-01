Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.99) to ($6.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.60).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 1,147,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 820,552 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 582,934 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.