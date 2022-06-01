Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce $624.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $611.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $636.75 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $543.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $37.74. 6,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,689. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,749 shares of company stock worth $5,800,102. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

