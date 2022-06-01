Analysts Expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. SOPHiA GENETICS posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

