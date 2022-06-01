Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $161.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $182.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $662.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.50 million to $670.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $752.99 million, with estimates ranging from $704.70 million to $811.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,083,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,063.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,110,072 shares in the company, valued at $173,675,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,401,145 shares of company stock valued at $48,289,659. 35.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after buying an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,377 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 1,388,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

